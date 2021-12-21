To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BEL receives large contract for Tejas components

21st December 2021 - 20:45 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

BEL will produce 20 types of modular line replaceable units for the Tejas Mk1A. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

BEL benefits from a large contract to provide electronic components for the Indian Air Force's Tejas fighter.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on 16 December awarded a contract worth more than $360 million to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to develop and supply of 20 electronic types of modular line replaceable units (LRU) for the Tejas Mk1A on 16 December.

These critical avionics LRUs include flight control computers and subsystems for night flying. 

Deliveries are to begin in 2023, with the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A scheduled for delivery in early 2024.

The avionic systems order for 83 LCA Mk1A fighters, including ten trainers, will be fulfilled by the Strategic Business Unit of BEL.

‘All the systems will be delivered …

