BEL receives large contract for Tejas components

Bundeswehr contracts Vincorion for Eurofighter radomes
The German Bundeswehr has contracted Vincorion to join the effort to upgrade Quadriga Eurofighters.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on 16 December awarded a contract worth more than $360 million to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to develop and supply of 20 electronic types of modular line replaceable units (LRU) for the Tejas Mk1A on 16 December.
These critical avionics LRUs include flight control computers and subsystems for night flying.
Deliveries are to begin in 2023, with the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A scheduled for delivery in early 2024.
The avionic systems order for 83 LCA Mk1A fighters, including ten trainers, will be fulfilled by the Strategic Business Unit of BEL.
‘All the systems will be delivered …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The German Bundeswehr has contracted Vincorion to join the effort to upgrade Quadriga Eurofighters.
The Missile Defense Agency has approved Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies' initial review for the Next Generation Interceptor program.
L3Harris is integrating a prototype weapon data link aboard JASSM.
The Royal Saudi Air Force is modernising its fleet of E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft to keep them in service until 2040.
tlmNexus to provide information management systems to the UK MoD’s Hawk TMk1/1A fleet.
Lockheed Martin has contracted BAE Systems to upgrade the F-35’s EW system.