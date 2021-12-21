BEL receives large contract for Tejas components

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on 16 December awarded a contract worth more than $360 million to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to develop and supply of 20 electronic types of modular line replaceable units (LRU) for the Tejas Mk1A on 16 December.

These critical avionics LRUs include flight control computers and subsystems for night flying.

Deliveries are to begin in 2023, with the first Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A scheduled for delivery in early 2024.

The avionic systems order for 83 LCA Mk1A fighters, including ten trainers, will be fulfilled by the Strategic Business Unit of BEL.

‘All the systems will be delivered …