“Balance” to be struck between KC-46As and NGAS programme, says USAF chief of staff nominee

US chief of staff nominee Gen Wilsbach has emphasised the crucial need to continue the steady modernisation of the US Air Force (USAF)’s tanker fleet, as the country looks to speed up the progress of both its KC-46A acquisition and its Next Generation Air-Refuelling System (NGAS) programme.

Nominated by President Donald Trump to replace USAF chief of staff Gen David Allvin, who will retire in November 2025, Gen Wilsbach responded to questions from senators about the essential need to meet aerial refuelling demand.

According to the USAF, it currently has a fleet of 466 tankers which must be maintained to