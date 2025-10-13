To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • “Balance” to be struck between KC-46As and NGAS programme, says USAF chief of staff nominee

“Balance” to be struck between KC-46As and NGAS programme, says USAF chief of staff nominee

13th October 2025 - 16:38 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The USAF first contracted Boeing for KC-46A tankers in 2011. (Photo: USAF)

Gen Kenneth Wilsbach responded to questions about the US Air Force’s ongoing modernisation plans during his nomination hearing, emphasising the need for the current and future aerial refuelling platforms.

US chief of staff nominee Gen Wilsbach has emphasised the crucial need to continue the steady modernisation of the US Air Force (USAF)’s tanker fleet, as the country looks to speed up the progress of both its KC-46A acquisition and its Next Generation Air-Refuelling System (NGAS) programme.

Nominated by President Donald Trump to replace USAF chief of staff Gen David Allvin, who will retire in November 2025, Gen Wilsbach responded to questions from senators about the essential need to meet aerial refuelling demand.

According to the USAF, it currently has a fleet of 466 tankers which must be maintained to

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard's Air Reporter.

Read full bio

