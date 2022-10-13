BAE Systems to enhance F-16 maintenance cybersecurity

BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II) as a new version of its maintenance capability that reduces vulnerability to cyber-attacks for the F-16, the company announced on 12 October.

The Viper MLV II can load and verify software into the aircraft, it supports mission data file loads, flight and fault data downloading and third-party application software.

BAE Systems says the cybersecurity capability supports over 100 onboard systems for the F-16, which includes mission and flight critical systems such as radar, EW, mission and flight control computers, crash survival data recorders, engine control systems and navigation and communications systems.

Two undisclosed countries are fielding the Viper MLV II via US Foreign Military Sales for the F-16 Block 70/72, ordering six systems with the potential for a further 15 systems.

The Viper MLV II will be developed and manufactured at BAE Systems’ Fort Worth site in Texas.