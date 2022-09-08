To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems steps up F-15 EW system production

8th September 2022 - 08:23 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Boeing will continue to install EPAWSS on new F-15EX and existing F-15Es. (Photo: US DoD)

BAE Systems has received an additional EPAWSS contract from Boeing for the F-15 fleets that will bring the total contract value to $351 million.

Boeing has awarded BAE Systems an additional deal for the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems (EPAWSS) to increase situational awareness, self-defence and EW capabilities with the F-15E and F-15EX Eagle.

The new agreement, announced on 7 September, brings the total contract value for EPAWSS production to $351 million.

The LRIP Lot 2 contracts will initiate the production of additional EPAWSS systems and spares and the delivery of units for test and development, BAE Systems noted in a statement.

Boeing will continue to install EPAWSS on new F-15EX and existing F-15Es.

In July, after a number of successful tests flights, exercises and software updates, Boeing began EPAWSS modifications on two operational USAF F-15Es.

The solution is a key component of BAE Systems’ EWX Extreme Electronic Warfare 2.0 strategy and its development work supports the company’s broader EW portfolio.

