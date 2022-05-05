BAE Systems launches LiteWave Head-Up Display

BAE Systems has launched a new lightweight Head-Up Display (HUD) called LiteWave for the military and commercial aircraft markets.

The HUD, mounted above a pilot's head, is capable of providing a range of information including direction, altitude and speed, directly in their line of sight and is 70% smaller and lighter than comparable systems, according to the manufacturer.

LiteWave also relies on waveguide technology, and can be be adjusted to suit individual flying positions and increase situational awareness, in variable weather conditions, day or night.

'LiteWave marks the next stage in bringing state-of-the-art digital technology to the marketplace, and is now available to begin flight trials for future customers on commercial and military aircraft,' said BAE Systems in a 4 May statement.

The company's Rochester facility has produced more than 15,000 HUDs, in service on more than 50 different aircraft types in more than 50 countries globally, according to BAE figures, including the Eurofighter Typhoon, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and F-22 Raptor.