BAE Systems builds ‘next-generation’ LRASM seekers

Rendering of the air-launched AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile . (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems gains seeker production contract for stealthy anti-ship missile.

BAE Systems announced on 26 July that it has received a $117 million contract from Lockheed Martin to produce ‘next-generation’ missile seekers for the AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM).

The LRASM contract supports missiles for the USAF, USN and overseas allies under the FMS programme, as well as R&D, test and evaluation services.

Following design improvements conducted under a Diminishing Sources/Affordability contract, BAE Systems is producing next-generation seekers for Lots 4 and 5 production ‘that are more capable and easier to produce, with less-complicated manufacturing processes’, the company claimed.

It added: ‘The next-generation seekers replace obsolescent and limited-availability parts, dramatically reducing the system cost.’

The seeker technology enables LRASM to detect and engage specific maritime targets in contested environments with less dependence on traditional navigation systems, BAE Systems added.

Bruce Konigsberg, Radio Frequency Sensors product area director at BAE Systems. ‘We’ve designed efficient seeker systems that are easier to build and test without compromising on performance.’

According to Shephard Defence Insight, LRASM is designed to detect and destroy specific targets within groups of ships by employing advanced technologies that reduce dependence on ISR platforms, network links and GPS navigation in EW environments.