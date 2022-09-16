B-21 still makes ‘good progress’ towards possible first flight this year

The B-21 Raider next-generation long-range strike aircraft programme for the USAF is progressing towards a first flight – possibly this year – as well as initial production, backed by a nearly $30 billion commitment in the Pentagon’s spending plan and the confidence of senior leaders.

As a Special Access Program (and a follow-on platform to the B-2 stealth bomber), key details regarding the B-21 are exempt from the usual disclosures required of all big-ticket weapon systems; but DoD officials have outlined recent developments in broad terms.

‘The B-21 is making good progress,’ Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said