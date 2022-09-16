B-21 still makes ‘good progress’ towards possible first flight this year
The B-21 Raider next-generation long-range strike aircraft programme for the USAF is progressing towards a first flight – possibly this year – as well as initial production, backed by a nearly $30 billion commitment in the Pentagon’s spending plan and the confidence of senior leaders.
As a Special Access Program (and a follow-on platform to the B-2 stealth bomber), key details regarding the B-21 are exempt from the usual disclosures required of all big-ticket weapon systems; but DoD officials have outlined recent developments in broad terms.
‘The B-21 is making good progress,’ Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said
More from Air Warfare
-
How open avionics are enabling the next generation of air dominance (Studio)
Sixth-generation fighter platforms, their pilots and the future of allied air dominance will face more challenges than ever before, including a complex international security environment, rapidly evolving technologies, and scale from near-peer threats.
-
AeroVironment reveals all-electric UAS
The new all-electric AeroVironment UAS helicopter, named VAPOR 55 MX, has an increased endurance and expanded payload capacity.
-
MSPO 2022: Bidders emerge for Gryf programme
Two contenders are confirmed for the Polish Gryf programme to acquire an optionally armed MALE UAS.
-
US Marine Corps to receive spare parts for Reapers
Aircraft and ground control station spares are necessary for successful operation of USMC Reapers, says DoD.
-
Australia contemplates C-130J replacement and JTAC training aircraft
Australia is thinking ahead to an enlarged transport fleet to replace current C-130Js, plus it has got the ball rolling on the lease of aircraft for JTAC training.