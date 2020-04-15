To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Aviastar-SP starts trials of eighth upgraded Il-76MD-90A

15th April 2020

Russian-based Aviastar-SP (a subsidiary of the United Aircraft Corporation) has completed an upgrade on its eighth Il-76MD-90A aircraft for Russia’s Aerospace Force Military Transport Unit.

The aircraft is currently undergoing ground tests before it will be handed over to the Ulyanovsk air regiment. Three aircraft were delivered throughout last year with the most recent being handed over in October 2019.

The new modifications include improved avionics and communications systems, a glass cockpit, modernised PS-90A-76 engines, modified wings and stronger landing gear.

A new version of the aircraft, the Il-78-90A, is also under development which will carry out air-to-air refuelling missions and is based on the designs of the Il-76MD-90A.

