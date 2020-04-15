Aviastar-SP starts trials of eighth upgraded Il-76MD-90A
Russian-based Aviastar-SP (a subsidiary of the United Aircraft Corporation) has completed an upgrade on its eighth Il-76MD-90A aircraft for Russia’s Aerospace Force Military Transport Unit.
The aircraft is currently undergoing ground tests before it will be handed over to the Ulyanovsk air regiment. Three aircraft were delivered throughout last year with the most recent being handed over in October 2019.
The new modifications include improved avionics and communications systems, a glass cockpit, modernised PS-90A-76 engines, modified wings and stronger landing gear.
A new version of the aircraft, the Il-78-90A, is also under development which will carry out air-to-air refuelling missions and is based on the designs of the Il-76MD-90A.
