Avalon 2025: RAAF looks beyond 10 years to when future deliveries may restart

31st March 2025 - 10:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Melbourne, Australia

An RAAF F-35A from No 2 Operational Conversion Unit performs a handling display at the air show last week. It is possible more may be purchased. (Photo: Australian DoD)

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has been substantially refreshed in the past two decades including F-35A and F/A-18F fighter aircraft, as well as the addition of transport aircraft such as C-17s, C-130 variants and C-27Js. Additional aircraft may only be a medium-term prospect.

The RAAF will begin to have other types of aircraft, crewed and uncrewed, from the middle of the 2030s which will include autonomous and collaborative platforms with Australia also being informed on Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

While a potential buy of another 28 Lockheed Martin F-35A multirole fighter aircraft remains a possibility, with Australia’s conservative Liberal Party committing to buy a squadron as an election promise, there is little in the integrated investment programme for RAAF aircraft.

From 2035, it is expected the fruits from the development work on the Boeing MQ-28 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) will

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

