Avalon 2025: RAAF looks beyond 10 years to when future deliveries may restart

The RAAF will begin to have other types of aircraft, crewed and uncrewed, from the middle of the 2030s which will include autonomous and collaborative platforms with Australia also being informed on Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).

While a potential buy of another 28 Lockheed Martin F-35A multirole fighter aircraft remains a possibility, with Australia’s conservative Liberal Party committing to buy a squadron as an election promise, there is little in the integrated investment programme for RAAF aircraft.

From 2035, it is expected the fruits from the development work on the Boeing MQ-28 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) will