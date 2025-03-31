Avalon 2025: RAAF looks beyond 10 years to when future deliveries may restart
The RAAF will begin to have other types of aircraft, crewed and uncrewed, from the middle of the 2030s which will include autonomous and collaborative platforms with Australia also being informed on Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
While a potential buy of another 28 Lockheed Martin F-35A multirole fighter aircraft remains a possibility, with Australia’s conservative Liberal Party committing to buy a squadron as an election promise, there is little in the integrated investment programme for RAAF aircraft.
From 2035, it is expected the fruits from the development work on the Boeing MQ-28 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) will
More from Air Warfare
-
Boeing to remanufacture five more US Army MH-47G Block II Chinooks
The contract award, worth $240 million, is part of the ongoing effort by the US Army to modernise its Block II Chinook rotorcraft fleet.
-
Avalon 2025: Australia’s missile and ordnance plans excite companies
Australia’s Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) industrial plan is ambitious and promises big spending in an effort to create a local and sovereign capability. Companies at last week’s Australian International Airshow near Melbourne were making their pitches.
-
Avalon 2025: BAE Systems eyes customers for its Strix after initial flight
The Strix test effort suffered a setback last year when the prototype incurred minor damage in a hard landing during its second trial flight.
-
US approves possible $1.96 billion MQ-9B drone sale for Qatar
Qatar moves one step closer towards acquiring the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, as the Trump administration shows a renewed interest selling the platforms to countries in the Middle East.
-
Avalon 2025: Anduril looks to build solid rocket motors in Australia and plans to fire up Fury
Anduril is in the running for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) requirement with its large Fury unmanned aerial system (UAS) but the solid rocket motor (SRM) maker sees a big opportunity in Australia’s Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) plans.