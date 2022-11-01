Australia double dips on C-130J transport replacement

On 1 November, the Australian DoD announced that it had selected a replacement platform for its fleet of a dozen C-130Js. In fact, these aircraft operated since 1999 will be replaced with more of the same.

Although numbers were not mentioned in the announcement, it did say the [RAAF] will be ‘expanding’ its fleet.

Australia’s C-130Js received from 1999-2001 will reach their 30-year life of type in FY2030-31. The name for this RAAF replacement and expansion exercise is Project Air 7404 Phase 1.

The DoD said it had ‘approached a number of aircraft manufacturers and received information on all available