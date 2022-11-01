To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia double dips on C-130J transport replacement

1st November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The RAAF is planning to replace its current fleet of C-130J-30 transport aircraft with more of the same. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Lockheed Martin's C-130J has been promulgated as the Royal Australian Air Force's preferred choice to replace the current Super Hercules fleet.

On 1 November, the Australian DoD announced that it had selected a replacement platform for its fleet of a dozen C-130Js. In fact, these aircraft operated since 1999 will be replaced with more of the same.

Although numbers were not mentioned in the announcement, it did say the [RAAF] will be ‘expanding’ its fleet.

Australia’s C-130Js received from 1999-2001 will reach their 30-year life of type in FY2030-31. The name for this RAAF replacement and expansion exercise is Project Air 7404 Phase 1.

The DoD said it had ‘approached a number of aircraft manufacturers and received information on all available

