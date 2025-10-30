Australia starts upgrade programme for P-8A Poseidon fleet
Boeing has said that it has inducted the first Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Poseidon P-8A aircraft into its upgrade programme, as the air force also received its 13th aircraft on 29 September.
The first two RAAF aircraft will be upgraded at the company’s Jacksonville maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility. The remaining aircraft will be modified by Boeing Defence Australia at its facility near RAAF Base Edinburgh.
Australia is the first customer to undergo Increment 3 modifications for its P-8A aircraft, which will deliver “next-generation detection and targeting” according to Boeing.
Under the four-year modifications, the RAAF’s P-8As
