Australia donates two PAC-750 aircraft to PNG
Papua New Guinea is set to receive two additional PAC-750 XSTOL aircraft from Australia, as the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) Air Transport Wing (ATW) rebuilds its fixed-wing airlift capabilities.
The first new PAC-750 is set to arrive in PNG next month, with the second expected in September. This will bring the fleet to three such aircraft.
The PNGDF received its first one in 2018. However, the aircraft quickly fell into disrepair. By 2019 it was non-operational, leaving the force with no fixed-wing aviation capability.
PNG’s journey to rehabilitate its fixed-wing capabilities began at Avalon Airshow 2017 with the
