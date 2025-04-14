Australia approved for $1 billion order of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles

The US State Department has approved the sale of up to 200 AIM-120C and up to 200 AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and associated equipment to Australia under a deal worth up to US$1 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the US Congress of the approval last week.

As well as the Raytheon missiles, the deal includes AMRAAM containers and support equipment, spare parts, consumables and accessories, repair and return support, weapons system support and software and classified software delivery and support.

The deal also includes classified publications and technical documentation, transportation support, studies and surveys, US