Australia approved for $1 billion order of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles

14th April 2025 - 10:09 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RAAF fighter jets, such as F-35As, carry AIM-120 missiles but they are also fired from the country’s National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, as shown here in a 2023 test. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

The greenlight by the US State Department for up to 400 missiles reinforces the need for increased solid rocket motor (SRM) production and highlights the reason Australia wants to develop a local missile capability.

The US State Department has approved the sale of up to 200 AIM-120C and up to 200 AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and associated equipment to Australia under a deal worth up to US$1 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the US Congress of the approval last week.

As well as the Raytheon missiles, the deal includes AMRAAM containers and support equipment, spare parts, consumables and accessories, repair and return support, weapons system support and software and classified software delivery and support.

The deal also includes classified publications and technical documentation, transportation support, studies and surveys, US

