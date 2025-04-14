Australia approved for $1 billion order of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles
The US State Department has approved the sale of up to 200 AIM-120C and up to 200 AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and associated equipment to Australia under a deal worth up to US$1 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the US Congress of the approval last week.
As well as the Raytheon missiles, the deal includes AMRAAM containers and support equipment, spare parts, consumables and accessories, repair and return support, weapons system support and software and classified software delivery and support.
The deal also includes classified publications and technical documentation, transportation support, studies and surveys, US
More from Air Warfare
Wedgetail rising as the aircraft continues to prove itself and wins fans
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) was the lead customer for the E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and the platform has been ordered by several countries with platforms ordered by the UK, with the US and NATO also selecting the platform.
Shield AI unveils V-Bat block upgrade
The heavy-fuel engine V-Bat was officially showcased at Sea Air Space, after it was first teased in February 2025.
Czech Republic confirms new Sweden offer on Gripen aircraft lease
The current lease period for the 14 Gripen C/D aircraft flown by the Czech Air Force will come to an end in 2027. This new offer proposes that 12 Gripen aircraft will be leased after 2027.
US Air Force to test Northrop Grumman’s next-gen connectivity capabilities in the CJADC2
NG InSight will be evaluated in support of the USAF Battle Network.
USAF’s VENOM programme advances with modifications and autonomous testing
The first fully modified aircraft is expected to begin testing by the end of 2025, according to the US Air Force.