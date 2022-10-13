AUSA 2022: MAG Aerospace and L3Harris propose converted commercial bizjet for US Army airborne ISR
MAG Aerospace and L3Harris on 11 October announced a proposal to help the US Army meet its airborne ISR requirements under the Theater Level High-Altitude Expeditionary Next-Gen ISR Radar (ATHENA-R) programme.
The MAG/L3Harris solution would convert Bombardier Global Express 6500 business jets into ISR platforms to support US Army missions in the Indo-Pacific region.
‘Designed to close the gap between the Army’s medium- and high-altitude ISR aircraft fleet, the ATHENA-R provides longer range, greater endurance, more capacity for bigger payloads and standoff ranges, and leading-edge sensor technology,’ L3Harris claimed in an 11 October statement.
L3Harris already operates a Bombardier Global Series aircraft as part of its Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare System that supports US Army Pacific Command.
The US Army announced during the AUSA 2022 exhibition in Washington DC that it will launch a tender for ATHENA-R, with aircraft to be supplied on a contractor-owned, contractor-operated basis.
The L3Harris/MAG team is likely to face competition for ATHENA-R from the likes of Sierra Nevada Corporation (which unveiled its RAPCON-X in August 2022) and Leidos (with the Artemis special mission aircraft).
More from Air Warfare
-
Australia to receive anti-radiation missiles via FMS
Northrop Grumman subsidiary Alliant Techsystems is providing Australia with AARGM and HARM anti-radiation missiles.
-
AUSA 2022: UK to receive Honeywell engines for extended-range Chinook helicopters
Honeywell is supplying T55-GA-714A engines to the UK via the FMS programme.
-
General Atomics modernises Gray Eagle for multidomain operations
The new Gray Eagle 25M is based on a Modular Open Systems Approach.
-
BAE Systems to enhance F-16 maintenance cybersecurity
The BAE Systems-produced Viper Memory Loader Verifier II maintenance capability supports over 100 onboard systems that enhances the F-16's cybersecurity.
-
Nigerian Army begins Aerosonde operations
The Nigerian Aerosonde UAS supplied by Textron will enhance the West African country's security and ISR mission capabilities.