Assessing Saab’s future as an independent combat aircraft developer

Among the multi-national sixth-generation combat aircraft programmes and the F-35’s dominance in recent European fighter competitions, Saab and its flagship Gripen seem to have fallen by the wayside.

Dassault has long been the poster child for independent fast jet design and development. Continuing a long tradition of French national focus amid mixed relationships with allies, the company has worked primarily for domestic air arms and shaped its products accordingly.

There are both benefits and hazards to this approach. The government must believe the economic impact of a domestic supply chain offsets footing the entire development and production bill. Yet, the