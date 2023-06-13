To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Argentina, Uruguay continue search for new combat aircraft

13th June 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Argentina has discussed acquiring the Tejas light combat aircraft with an HAL delegation but any decision is likely to be postponed until after presidential elections in October. (Photo: Indian Air Force)

Argentina has held discussions with India's HAL about acquiring Tejas fast jets and helicopters, while Uruguay awaits funding for an A-37 Dragonfly replacement.

A delegation from India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) visited Buenos Aires between 5-9 June to offer the company's aerial platforms, including the Tejas light multirole combat aircraft and helicopters, the Argentine MoD reported in a 7 June press release.

HAL representatives met with senior defence officials, including Minister of Defence Jorge Taiana, and Brig Gen Xavier Isaac, air force commander. Additionally, they visited the country’s aerospace company Fábrica Argentina de Aviones.

The Argentine Air Force has operated without primary combat aircraft since 2015 when its fleet of Dassault Mirage warplanes was decommissioned. Shephard has reported about potential suppliers in recent years,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us