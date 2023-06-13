Argentina, Uruguay continue search for new combat aircraft
A delegation from India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) visited Buenos Aires between 5-9 June to offer the company's aerial platforms, including the Tejas light multirole combat aircraft and helicopters, the Argentine MoD reported in a 7 June press release.
HAL representatives met with senior defence officials, including Minister of Defence Jorge Taiana, and Brig Gen Xavier Isaac, air force commander. Additionally, they visited the country’s aerospace company Fábrica Argentina de Aviones.
The Argentine Air Force has operated without primary combat aircraft since 2015 when its fleet of Dassault Mirage warplanes was decommissioned. Shephard has reported about potential suppliers in recent years,
