Argentina boosts Antarctic airlift with lease of C-130

8th June 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

The Argentine Air Force's new C-130H Hercules was delivered on 6 June. (Photo: Argentine Air Force)

Argentina has opted to lease a seventh C-130 transport aircraft under the US Foreign Military Sales mechanism.

On 6 June, a Lockheed C-130H Hercules transport aircraft landed at the Argentine Air Force’s I Air Brigade facilities in El Palomar, Buenos Aires province. 

The aircraft, which arrived from the US, will be assigned to I Air Transport Squadron.

The transfer is not a sale, rather Argentina is leasing the Hercules from the US for 11 months, via the FMS system, with a purchase option.

The Hercules, serial TC-60, will be equipped with a kit previously intended for the service’s Lockheed L-100-30 Hercules (TC-100). 

‘This decision is due to the fact that the C-130H does not have the operating restrictions

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

