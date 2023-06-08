Argentina boosts Antarctic airlift with lease of C-130

On 6 June, a Lockheed C-130H Hercules transport aircraft landed at the Argentine Air Force’s I Air Brigade facilities in El Palomar, Buenos Aires province.

The aircraft, which arrived from the US, will be assigned to I Air Transport Squadron.

The transfer is not a sale, rather Argentina is leasing the Hercules from the US for 11 months, via the FMS system, with a purchase option.

The Hercules, serial TC-60, will be equipped with a kit previously intended for the service’s Lockheed L-100-30 Hercules (TC-100).

‘This decision is due to the fact that the C-130H does not have the operating restrictions