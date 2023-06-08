Argentina boosts Antarctic airlift with lease of C-130
On 6 June, a Lockheed C-130H Hercules transport aircraft landed at the Argentine Air Force’s I Air Brigade facilities in El Palomar, Buenos Aires province.
The aircraft, which arrived from the US, will be assigned to I Air Transport Squadron.
The transfer is not a sale, rather Argentina is leasing the Hercules from the US for 11 months, via the FMS system, with a purchase option.
The Hercules, serial TC-60, will be equipped with a kit previously intended for the service’s Lockheed L-100-30 Hercules (TC-100).
‘This decision is due to the fact that the C-130H does not have the operating restrictions
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Malaysian Army leases Black Hawk helicopters
Malaysia is leasing a quartet of Black Hawks, giving the army its first taste of operating the American-built helicopter.
-
As interest grows in ASW platforms, Leonardo showcases C-27J MPA at SeaFuture 2023
At SeaFuture 2023 in La Spezia, Leonardo displayed a model of the MPA version of its C-27J Next Generation aircraft.