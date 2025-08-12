To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Anduril expands footprint in South Korea

12th August 2025 - 14:04 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

Korean Air is working on a loyal wingman drone for the South Korean air force. (Photo: Agency for Defense Development)

The US firm has signed agreements with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HII) and Korean Air to develop defence products for the South Korean market as well as license existing Anduril products for use and export to the region.

Anduril have partnered with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Air to build uncrewed aerial and underwater vessels as part of the company’s wider expansion into Asia-Pacific, while also opening a new office on Seoul, South Korea.

According to the company, Anduril’s partnership with Korean Air’s Aerospace Division will see the two work to co-develop uncrewed aerial system (UAS) products, license existing Anduril products for use in the region and “explore potential” for setting up a manufacturing and production facility in South Korea.

Officials from Korean Air said Anduril will help it to “meet the Korean military's drone mission [and] autonomy

