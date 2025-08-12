Anduril expands footprint in South Korea
Anduril have partnered with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Air to build uncrewed aerial and underwater vessels as part of the company’s wider expansion into Asia-Pacific, while also opening a new office on Seoul, South Korea.
According to the company, Anduril’s partnership with Korean Air’s Aerospace Division will see the two work to co-develop uncrewed aerial system (UAS) products, license existing Anduril products for use in the region and “explore potential” for setting up a manufacturing and production facility in South Korea.
Officials from Korean Air said Anduril will help it to “meet the Korean military's drone mission [and] autonomy
