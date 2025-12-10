To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Anduril UK and GKN Aerospace collaborate on British Army ACP bid

10th December 2025 - 15:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

A model tail section for the potential ACP demonstrator. (Photo: GKN Aerospace)

The pair will submit their demonstrator concept for Project Nyx, a development project for the British Army’s Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform.

Anduril UK and GKN Aerospace will collaborate on an autonomous collaborative platform (ACP) for the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Project Nyx programme, the pair have announced.

Through its Land ACP programme, the British Army will seek to develop an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed to pair with its Apache-64E attack helicopters. The ACP sought by the British Army, according to the MoD, will look to perform multi-mission tasks in contested airspace, including strike, target acquisition, reconnaissance, countermeasure and integration with launched effects.

As part of its collaboration agreement, Anduril will be the lead systems integrator, while GKN Aerospace will “lead

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us