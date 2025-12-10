Anduril UK and GKN Aerospace collaborate on British Army ACP bid

Anduril UK and GKN Aerospace will collaborate on an autonomous collaborative platform (ACP) for the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Project Nyx programme, the pair have announced.

Through its Land ACP programme, the British Army will seek to develop an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed to pair with its Apache-64E attack helicopters. The ACP sought by the British Army, according to the MoD, will look to perform multi-mission tasks in contested airspace, including strike, target acquisition, reconnaissance, countermeasure and integration with launched effects.

As part of its collaboration agreement, Anduril will be the lead systems integrator, while GKN Aerospace will “lead