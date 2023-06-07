As interest grows in ASW platforms, Leonardo showcases C-27J MPA at SeaFuture 2023
The aircraft builds on the mature C-27J platform and, thanks to a roll-on/roll-off system approach, can be configured to fulfil SAR, maritime patrol, C3ISR, ASW and ASuW operations.
The sensor suite includes a Seaspray 7500 or Osprey radar, a 15/20” electro-optic turret, a magnetic anomaly detector (MAD) system, the ULISSES (Ultra Light SonicS Enhanced System), a direction finder (DF), an automatic identification system (AIS), two automatic ten-barrel rotary sonobuoy launchers and two single launchers for underwater sound signal devices.
It has an active jamming system and an ESM for ISR and SIGINT/ELINT tasks.
The aircraft’s subsystems are managed through the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Bangladesh Army seeks family of UAVs
The Bangladesh Army is seeking some commonality in a family of new UAVs that will serve for the next 15 years.
-
CAE delivers first magnetic anomaly detectors for Japanese maritime patrol aircraft fleet
CAE has delivered the first MAD-XR magnetic anomaly detectors for installation in new P-1 maritime patrol aircraft operated by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.
-
India faces dire fighter and helicopter deficit, with no solution in sight
After crashes, the Indian military has grounded MiG-21 fighters and Dhruv helicopters. India still needs to find a way to overcome deep-seated challenges to replace ageing aircraft.
-
Supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine won't win the war, but adds new causes of concern for Russia
While the question of which Western fighter jet will be ultimately sent to Ukraine now seems settled, how much effect will the F-16's presence have on the conflict?