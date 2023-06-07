As interest grows in ASW platforms, Leonardo showcases C-27J MPA at SeaFuture 2023

The aircraft builds on the mature C-27J platform and, thanks to a roll-on/roll-off system approach, can be configured to fulfil SAR, maritime patrol, C3ISR, ASW and ASuW operations.

The sensor suite includes a Seaspray 7500 or Osprey radar, a 15/20” electro-optic turret, a magnetic anomaly detector (MAD) system, the ULISSES (Ultra Light SonicS Enhanced System), a direction finder (DF), an automatic identification system (AIS), two automatic ten-barrel rotary sonobuoy launchers and two single launchers for underwater sound signal devices.

It has an active jamming system and an ESM for ISR and SIGINT/ELINT tasks.

The aircraft’s subsystems are managed through the