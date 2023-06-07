To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

As interest grows in ASW platforms, Leonardo showcases C-27J MPA at SeaFuture 2023

7th June 2023 - 11:30 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio in La Spezia

A model of the C-27J MPA. (Photo: author)

At SeaFuture 2023 in La Spezia, Leonardo displayed a model of the MPA version of its C-27J Next Generation aircraft.

The aircraft builds on the mature C-27J platform and, thanks to a roll-on/roll-off system approach, can be configured to fulfil SAR, maritime patrol, C3ISR, ASW and ASuW operations.

The sensor suite includes a Seaspray 7500 or Osprey radar, a 15/20” electro-optic turret, a magnetic anomaly detector (MAD) system, the ULISSES (Ultra Light SonicS Enhanced System), a direction finder (DF), an automatic identification system (AIS), two automatic ten-barrel rotary sonobuoy launchers and two single launchers for underwater sound signal devices.

It has an active jamming system and an ESM for ISR and SIGINT/ELINT tasks.

The aircraft’s subsystems are managed through the

