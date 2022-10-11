To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Algeria orders Aksungur UAV

11th October 2022 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The Aksungur has an endurance of up to 50 hours with a 750kg payload capacity. (Turkish Aerospace Industries)

Algeria is set to become the first export customer to use the Turkish-made Aksungur MALE UAV in North Africa.

The Algerian Air Force has ordered six Turkish Aksungur UAVs from Turkish Aerospace, local media outlets reported on 8 October.

Algeria will become the first export customer to use Akungur in North Africa.

This medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV is the twin-engine version of Anka-S.

Aksungur is capable of conducting ISR and strike missions with EI/IR, SAR and SIGINT payloads and a variety of air-to-ground ammunition types.

The Aksungur has an endurance of up to 50h with a 750kg payload capacity.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us