Algeria orders Aksungur UAV
The Algerian Air Force has ordered six Turkish Aksungur UAVs from Turkish Aerospace, local media outlets reported on 8 October.
Algeria will become the first export customer to use Akungur in North Africa.
This medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV is the twin-engine version of Anka-S.
Aksungur is capable of conducting ISR and strike missions with EI/IR, SAR and SIGINT payloads and a variety of air-to-ground ammunition types.
The Aksungur has an endurance of up to 50h with a 750kg payload capacity.
