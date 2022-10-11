Algeria orders Aksungur UAV

The Algerian Air Force has ordered six Turkish Aksungur UAVs from Turkish Aerospace, local media outlets reported on 8 October.

Algeria will become the first export customer to use Akungur in North Africa.

This medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV is the twin-engine version of Anka-S.

Aksungur is capable of conducting ISR and strike missions with EI/IR, SAR and SIGINT payloads and a variety of air-to-ground ammunition types.

The Aksungur has an endurance of up to 50h with a 750kg payload capacity.