Airbus to further work on France’s A321XLR maritime patrol aircraft programme

Airbus Defence and Space, in partnership with Thales, has signed a contract with the French Defence Procurement Agency for the study of a future maritime patrol aircraft programme.

The contract and work, which will last two years, follows the feasibility study launched in 2022. The aircraft will look to replace the French Navy’s fleet of Atlantique 2 (ATL2) aircraft at its Lann-Bihoué air base in France by 2040.

“The A321 MPA has all the assets to become a true flying frigate capable of responding to the wide range of missions entrusted to the French maritime patrol,” said Jean-Brice Dumont, executive vice president, head of air power at Airbus Defence and Space.

According to Airbus, the aim of the contract is to risk-assess and study the programme, ahead of its development and production launch at the end of 2026. The study will refine the economic and industrial conditions to carry out the programme, guide the choice of the technical systems selected and carry out the first wind-tunnel tests.

The A321 MPA is a militarised version of the A321XLR, which entered commercial service in 2024. The aim of this aircraft is to fulfil a range of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance roles, particularly maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare.

Thales will also contribute to the MPA development with its range of sensors, specific to MPA systems. This includes electronic and electro-optical warfare systems, magnetic anomaly detection and self-protections systems.

