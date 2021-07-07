Airbus goes further than before in arming C295

Airbus caused something of a stir last week at the SOFINS exhibition in Bordeaux by announcing that it has held flight tests of an armed version of the C295.

Miguel Candeal Morales, head of airborne ISR marketing at the Spain-based manufacturer, told Shephard: ‘The tests were carried out in flight and on the ground for over two months earlier this year in Seville.’

Airbus had presented plans for an armed C295 at previous defence exhibitions, but the latest development is a new step.

A wide variety of configurations have been tested and qualified; for instance, a two-sided manual .50 calibre ...