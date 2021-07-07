To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Airbus goes further than before in arming C295

7th July 2021 - 18:15 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

RSS

Airbus Military Aircraft has conducted flight tests of the armed C295 in Seville, Spain. (Photo: Airbus)

An armed version of the C295 has finally undergone test flights and ground tests in Spain.

Airbus caused something of a stir last week at the SOFINS exhibition in Bordeaux by announcing that it has held flight tests of an armed version of the C295.

Miguel Candeal Morales, head of airborne ISR marketing at the Spain-based manufacturer, told Shephard: ‘The tests were carried out in flight and on the ground for over two months earlier this year in Seville.’

Airbus had presented plans for an armed C295 at previous defence exhibitions, but the latest development is a new step.

A wide variety of configurations have been tested and qualified; for instance, a two-sided manual .50 calibre ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users