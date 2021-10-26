Airbus confident of closing new A400M export orders after Kazakhstan breakthrough

Following the success of securing an order from Kazakhstan for two A400M transport aircraft, Airbus has revealed it is working on other strong export opportunities for the once-troubled platform.

‘It is difficult to give you the countries we are talking about because these are sensitive negotiations but they are very concrete,’ Jean-Brice Dumont, head of military aircraft at Airbus Defence and Space, told journalists during a 25 October media day.

‘After years of effort to develop and produce the A400M, it is now proving its capabilities.’

Kazakhstan is the second export customer for the aircraft, with its order arriving 16 years …