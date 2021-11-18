Airbus confident German A400M issues will ‘ease’ soon

Dubai Airshow 2021: UAE orders Thunder and Desert Sting
Munition guidance kits for the UAE Armed Forces combine inertial measurement, satellite guidance and an optional semi-active laser seeker.
Following public criticism from the German Air Force about aircraft availability and the current state of A400M maintenance and repairs at the Wunstorf airbase, Airbus has told Shephard it expects to see the situation ‘ease’ between Q1-Q2 2022.
A larger number of the transport platforms, belonging to the German Air Force, are currently scheduled to undergo maintenance and retrofit activities as a result of a high volume of deliveries in 2017, 2018 and 2019, according to a spokesperson for the manufacturer.
Those deliveries have led to an equally ‘high number of checks following the standard interval of two years between …
The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft was prominent in the flying display at the Dubai Airshow this year, as manufacturer HAL eyes first deliveries of the Mk1A variant by early 2023, and work continues on the more advanced Mk2.
Spain joins the list of 13 customers as it placed an order with Airbus for the A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft.
A prototype AW609 performed its debut trade show demonstration flight and there is a hint of Saudi interest — but what about the potential sale of tiltrotors to the UAE?
Photographic evidence suggests that the UAE has supplied armed UAVs to assist the Ethiopian National Defense Force in the ongoing Tigray War.
Airbus, with NTT DOCOMO, has demonstrated the stability between the Zephyr S HAPS and the ground antenna for communication purposes.