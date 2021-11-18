Airbus confident German A400M issues will ‘ease’ soon

Following public criticism from the German Air Force about aircraft availability and the current state of A400M maintenance and repairs at the Wunstorf airbase, Airbus has told Shephard it expects to see the situation ‘ease’ between Q1-Q2 2022.

A larger number of the transport platforms, belonging to the German Air Force, are currently scheduled to undergo maintenance and retrofit activities as a result of a high volume of deliveries in 2017, 2018 and 2019, according to a spokesperson for the manufacturer.

Those deliveries have led to an equally ‘high number of checks following the standard interval of two years between …