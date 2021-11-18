To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Airbus confident German A400M issues will ‘ease’ soon

18th November 2021 - 09:05 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

Airbus is under pressure from the German Air Force to make progress on A400M maintenance. (Photo: German Air Force)

Under fire for slow progress on A400M maintenance and retrofit activities, Airbus has said 'jointly defined measures' are now in place.

Following public criticism from the German Air Force about aircraft availability and the current state of A400M maintenance and repairs at the Wunstorf airbase, Airbus has told Shephard it expects to see the situation ‘ease’ between Q1-Q2 2022.

A larger number of the transport platforms, belonging to the German Air Force, are currently scheduled to undergo maintenance and retrofit activities as a result of a high volume of deliveries in 2017, 2018 and 2019, according to a spokesperson for the manufacturer.

Those deliveries have led to an equally ‘high number of checks following the standard interval of two years between …

