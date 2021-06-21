Airborne C-UAS laser proves its worth in early tests, say Israelis

Indonesian Navy receives ScanEagles from US
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
The Israeli MoD and Elbit Systems last week performed the first successful tests of an airborne laser to intercept UAVs.
Once matured, this capability would complement the extensive array of missile interception systems — such as Arrow, David’s Sling and Iron Dome — that are available to the IDF.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in February 2020 demonstrated the hard-kill C-UAS capability of its ground-based Drone Dome system, using a laser beam director — but the MoD and Elbit claim to have broken new ground in testing an airborne laser.
The high-power laser was carried by a Cessna light aircraft ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
ScanEagle 2s have been reaching Indonesia, one of four countries to received donated UAVs from the US.
Leonardo provides DIRCM system for Global 7500 aircraft.
The second Global Hawk for Japan has flown, while production is under way of the UH-2 utility helicopter.
CH-53K deal for Sikorsky includes nine aircraft plus various support services.
USAF has placed an order worth $146 million for further installations of Northrop Grumman’s LAIRCM system.
Change is afoot for the French fleet of MQ-9 Reapers.