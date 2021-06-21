Airborne C-UAS laser proves its worth in early tests, say Israelis

The Israeli MoD and Elbit Systems last week performed the first successful tests of an airborne laser to intercept UAVs.

Once matured, this capability would complement the extensive array of missile interception systems — such as Arrow, David’s Sling and Iron Dome — that are available to the IDF.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in February 2020 demonstrated the hard-kill C-UAS capability of its ground-based Drone Dome system, using a laser beam director — but the MoD and Elbit claim to have broken new ground in testing an airborne laser.

The high-power laser was carried by a Cessna light aircraft ...