Air Warfare magazine: Sixth-generation fighters; MALE UAVs and more

Patria and Pratt & Whitney to collaborate on aircraft engines
Patria and Pratt & Whitney announce further collaboration on engines for F-16 and F-15 combat aircraft.
What’s inside this edition:
Comment: Russian roulette
The 2014 annexation of Crimea shocked the international community, and now, less than a decade later, all eyes are back on Ukraine as Russian forces surround the nation.
Features include:
Clouds on the horizon
News of the Italian Air Force’s Chief of Staff going public with the idea that Tempest and FCAS will eventually merge has cast serious doubts over sixth-generation fighter development across Europe.
Double-edged drone
The increasing reliance on MALE UAVs demonstrates that air forces now consider these aircraft to be critical to operations. However, concerns still surround these platforms – will those on the front line have to rethink how and when to deploy them?
Moving market
After showcasing its value in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Bayraktar TB2 has been in high demand. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the platform’s recent market performance and highlights future opportunities.
Beyond AMRAAM
The rising use of UAVs and the emergence of future technologies such as stealth aircraft and hypersonic missiles translates to a more deadly air domain. It is imperative that equal attention is given to countering these threats.
Where are the helicopters, Asia?
The era of Western-built platforms dominating the international defence market is quickly declining. However, this trend has not yet been replicated in the rotary-wing market where Asian producers are struggling to find consumers for their products.
Bonus content coming soon.
Patria and Pratt & Whitney are working towards a formal long-term agreement for F100 engine MRO and engineering support.
At the current pace, the US may not field a glide-phase interceptor until the 2030s, but a new report from the CSIS indicates that this could be accelerated.
NAVAIR has taken delivery of the first MQ-4C Triton configured for USN ISR requirements.
The UK MoD has appointed Aquila for air traffic support in the Falklands, while Argentina criticises British presence in the region.
Jordan has requested 16 F-16s upgraded to the Block 70 (F-16V) configuration plus a plethora of associated subsystems and weapons, training services and logistical support in an FMS package worth more than $4 billion.