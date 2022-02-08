Air Warfare magazine: Sixth-generation fighters; MALE UAVs and more

Comment: Russian roulette

The 2014 annexation of Crimea shocked the international community, and now, less than a decade later, all eyes are back on Ukraine as Russian forces surround the nation.

Features include:

Clouds on the horizon

News of the Italian Air Force’s Chief of Staff going public with the idea that Tempest and FCAS will eventually merge has cast serious doubts over sixth-generation fighter development across Europe.

Double-edged drone

The increasing reliance on MALE UAVs demonstrates that air forces now consider these aircraft to be critical to operations. However, concerns still surround these platforms – will those on the front line have to rethink how and when to deploy them?

Moving market

After showcasing its value in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Bayraktar TB2 has been in high demand. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the platform’s recent market performance and highlights future opportunities.

Beyond AMRAAM

The rising use of UAVs and the emergence of future technologies such as stealth aircraft and hypersonic missiles translates to a more deadly air domain. It is imperative that equal attention is given to countering these threats.

Where are the helicopters, Asia?

The era of Western-built platforms dominating the international defence market is quickly declining. However, this trend has not yet been replicated in the rotary-wing market where Asian producers are struggling to find consumers for their products.

