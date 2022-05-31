Air Warfare magazine: RAF modernisation; Middle East UCAVs; and more
What’s inside this edition:
Comment: Supply strain
If the US DoD fails to grant defence companies like AeroVironment priority access to component supplies, equipment deliveries to Ukraine could be in jeopardy.
Features include:
Chase the ace: Preparing the RAF for the future fight
Against the background of a NATO determined to face down Russian aggression, the RAF is in the middle of a modernisation effort. Will the service take note of any air power trends from the invasion of Ukraine?
Send in the swarm: Middle East market for developing UAS technologies
With many nations in the Middle East being long-standing experienced users of armed UAS, how could the proliferation of new swarming technologies affect the region’s market for such aircraft?
Above and beyond: Exploring how new threats are shaping attack helicopter procurement
Modern attack helicopters have been designed with upgraded capabilities across the board. How have assessments of new threats and operational complexities informed these designs, and can the aircraft stand up to multi-domain expectations?
Development direction: Weighing the options for a sustainable fighting force
Experiences in recent wars may be creating a crossroads on the development path of combat aircraft. Should air forces opt for small quantities of advanced assets or take the route of lower-tech platforms, fielded in greater numbers?
Up in the air: Germany’s imbalanced defence investment strategy
Germany’s new stance on defence spending after the invasion of Ukraine seemingly bodes well for air domain capabilities and programmes. But will a number of long-standing defence procurement issues derail Berlin’s new ambitions?
More from Air Warfare
-
Netherlands acquires more AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles from US
The US State Department has approved a possible FMS to the Netherlands for AIM-9X Block II Missiles and related equipment, valued at around $117 million.
-
Wedgetail takes part in first USAF-RAAF operational integration exercise
The USAF tested the operational integration capabilities of the RAAF's E-7A Wedgetail during the recent Black Flag 22-1 exercise.
-
US hands over first RQ-21A to Thai navy
Thailand is awaiting five RQ-21A UAVs from the US, and the first has been formally handed over.
-
BAE Systems stresses risk attached to securing F-3 contract with Japan
Combat air industrial ties between the UK and Japan are set to deepen, but BAE Systems is taking nothing for granted where F-3 programme developments are concerned.
-
Turbojet loitering munition seeks to close capability gap
Jackal is a turbojet loitering munition that provides a 100km range and 15min loiter time. It features an open architecture that provides the capability to support multiple-warhead types as well as EW and ISR packages.
-
US, in prescribing Taiwan’s mission, rebuffs MH-60R sale
The current administration in the US is proving less willing than Trump was to sell military equipment to Taiwan.