Air Warfare magazine: RAF modernisation; Middle East UCAVs; and more

Comment: Supply strain

If the US DoD fails to grant defence companies like AeroVironment priority access to component supplies, equipment deliveries to Ukraine could be in jeopardy.

Chase the ace: Preparing the RAF for the future fight

Against the background of a NATO determined to face down Russian aggression, the RAF is in the middle of a modernisation effort. Will the service take note of any air power trends from the invasion of Ukraine?

Send in the swarm: Middle East market for developing UAS technologies

With many nations in the Middle East being long-standing experienced users of armed UAS, how could the proliferation of new swarming technologies affect the region’s market for such aircraft?

Above and beyond: Exploring how new threats are shaping attack helicopter procurement

Modern attack helicopters have been designed with upgraded capabilities across the board. How have assessments of new threats and operational complexities informed these designs, and can the aircraft stand up to multi-domain expectations?

Development direction: Weighing the options for a sustainable fighting force

Experiences in recent wars may be creating a crossroads on the development path of combat aircraft. Should air forces opt for small quantities of advanced assets or take the route of lower-tech platforms, fielded in greater numbers?

Up in the air: Germany’s imbalanced defence investment strategy

Germany’s new stance on defence spending after the invasion of Ukraine seemingly bodes well for air domain capabilities and programmes. But will a number of long-standing defence procurement issues derail Berlin’s new ambitions?

