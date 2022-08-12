Air Warfare magazine: Cargo UAS; Tanker aircraft; and more
Comment: Taiwanese tightrope: walking the fine line to maintain independence
Tensions between China and Taiwan continue to rise as the former has begun to conduct large-scale military exercises simulating the invasion of the latter. In this context, the visit of a US Congresswoman has only exacerbated the current state of affairs.
Bidding war: How financial clout paves the way for Middle Eastern aircraft procurement.
Traditionally reliant on importing equipment, the Middle East stands out as a region where financial clout brings with it access to the most advanced aircraft. Shephard looks at how instability is driving spending, whether new F-35 deals will come to pass and the reality of dependency.
Partners in crime: How loyal wingmen can improve the operations of next-generation fighters
Combined arms remain a core tenet of modern warfare. In the same way an armoured vehicle will operate most effectively in conjunction with infantry, a loyal wingman offers a method to enhance and improve on fighter jets’ capabilities.
Share the load: delivering the goods with cargo-carrying UAS
While aerial resupply is a much-touted use case for uncrewed aircraft, take-up has been slow. With major programmes finally gaining traction in the US and UK, Shephard Defence Insight provides an in-depth analysis of these pioneering efforts.
Reaching out: How the US intends to extend the operational range of its future fleet
In terms of future tanker aircraft operations, much hinges on the USAF’s KC-Y programme and the potential acquisition of around 140-160 new aircraft. Will the extended range and autonomous boom capabilities on offer prove decisive?
A sense of loss: Reasons behind Russia’s failure to gain air supremacy in Ukraine
Russia has lost an extortionate number of military aircraft in Ukraine since the start of the war in February. The maladroit application of EW in support of Russian air power could have major implications for the country’s ongoing invasion.
FADEA rolls out new indigenously made IA-63 Pampa III aircraft for Argentine Air Force
A new trainer/light attack aircraft for Argentine Air Force is delivered by domestic manufacturer FADEA.
Lockheed Martin to procure long-lead items for Italian F-35 production
Contract modification for Lockheed Martin covers the procurement of materials for Lot 15 and Lot 16 F-35s for the Italian Air Force.
Bangladesh joins the TB2 club, apparently
Media reports suggest that the Bangladesh military has opted for the hottest UAV on the market at the moment, the Bayraktar TB2.
Boeing gains more work on Saudi SLAM-ERs
Boeing is to provide data link pod assemblies for SLAM-ER missiles destined for Saudi Arabia.
US Air Force orders JASSM-ER conversions
Lockheed Martin is to convert AGM-158B JASSM-ER missiles to aid test and simulation activities by the USAF.
US Air Force assesses EPAWSS data after F-15EX missile firings
EPAWSS provides both the F-15E and F-15EX with fully integrated radar warning as well as advanced jamming and countermeasure employment capability in highly contested environments.