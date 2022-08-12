Air Warfare magazine: Cargo UAS; Tanker aircraft; and more

What’s inside this edition:

Comment: Taiwanese tightrope: walking the fine line to maintain independence

Tensions between China and Taiwan continue to rise as the former has begun to conduct large-scale military exercises simulating the invasion of the latter. In this context, the visit of a US Congresswoman has only exacerbated the current state of affairs.

Features include:

Bidding war: How financial clout paves the way for Middle Eastern aircraft procurement.

Traditionally reliant on importing equipment, the Middle East stands out as a region where financial clout brings with it access to the most advanced aircraft. Shephard looks at how instability is driving spending, whether new F-35 deals will come to pass and the reality of dependency.

Partners in crime: How loyal wingmen can improve the operations of next-generation fighters

Combined arms remain a core tenet of modern warfare. In the same way an armoured vehicle will operate most effectively in conjunction with infantry, a loyal wingman offers a method to enhance and improve on fighter jets’ capabilities.

Share the load: delivering the goods with cargo-carrying UAS

While aerial resupply is a much-touted use case for uncrewed aircraft, take-up has been slow. With major programmes finally gaining traction in the US and UK, Shephard Defence Insight provides an in-depth analysis of these pioneering efforts.

Reaching out: How the US intends to extend the operational range of its future fleet

In terms of future tanker aircraft operations, much hinges on the USAF’s KC-Y programme and the potential acquisition of around 140-160 new aircraft. Will the extended range and autonomous boom capabilities on offer prove decisive?

A sense of loss: Reasons behind Russia’s failure to gain air supremacy in Ukraine

Russia has lost an extortionate number of military aircraft in Ukraine since the start of the war in February. The maladroit application of EW in support of Russian air power could have major implications for the country’s ongoing invasion.

