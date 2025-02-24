To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How air forces are embracing augmented reality technology to maintain skillsets

24th February 2025 - 09:32 GMT | by ​Neil Thompson in London

RSS

RAF training with the ATARS. (Photo: RAF/Crown copyright)

Augmented reality (AR) systems are helping combat pilots and other air force personnel gain, maintain or improve their various skillsets.

Modern augmented reality (AR) technologies are delivering air forces around the world advantages when it comes to training their combat pilots, mechanics and other support staff. Air forces are reaping benefits in training speed and improving their graduation rates, both of which results in reduced costs for the clients of defence firms.

For example, the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) tested new AR display technology in late December 2024 on a demonstration flight of one of its Hawk T2 training jets at RAF Valley. The Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) is built by US defence technology firm Red 6 and

​Neil Thompson

Author

​Neil Thompson

Neil Thompson is a freelance journalist for Shephard and other publishers.

Read full bio

