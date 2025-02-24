How air forces are embracing augmented reality technology to maintain skillsets

Modern augmented reality (AR) technologies are delivering air forces around the world advantages when it comes to training their combat pilots, mechanics and other support staff. Air forces are reaping benefits in training speed and improving their graduation rates, both of which results in reduced costs for the clients of defence firms.

For example, the UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) tested new AR display technology in late December 2024 on a demonstration flight of one of its Hawk T2 training jets at RAF Valley. The Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) is built by US defence technology firm Red 6 and