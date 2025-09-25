To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Affinity “well positioned” to meet MFTS demand, says MD

25th September 2025 - 16:52 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Affinity’s fleet includes Embraer Phenom 100 and Beechcraft Texan T6-C aircraft. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Affinity, which maintains and delivers the aircraft for the UK’s Military Flying Training System, is working on improving its fleet availability to meet UK armed forces’ training demands and boost training opportunities, while eyeing plans for overseas expansion.

The UK Military Flying Training System (MFTS) manages the process for training pilots to operate aircraft across the Royal Air Force (RAF), Royal Navy (RN) and Army Air Corps.

As a main support and supplier for three key aircraft within the MFTS, Affinity Flying Training Services stands as the sole company to support and deliver platforms until 2033.

In the aftermath of the UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) publication, which highlighted the need for “outstanding training” for the RAF to remain effective, Iain Chalmers, managing director at Affinity spoke to Shephard about how the company is focusing on delivering its

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us