AFA 2025: CUAS solutions demonstrate modularity and portability focus

At the recent Air, Space & Cyber defence expo organised by the Air Force Association (AFA), the displayed counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUASs) highlighted modularity and portability as key objectives for new solutions.

Epirus presented Leonidas, its flagship long-pulse, high-power microwave (HPM) CUAS, which the company defines as “a revolutionary approach to directed energy”. The system is modular and scalable, the company told Shephard, as the line-replaceable amplifier module (LRAM) can be adapted to fit different vehicles for transportation, or used as a stationary service.

Shane Karp, vice-president for marketing and communications at Epirus, explained that Leonidas is in its second generation, which has