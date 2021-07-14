AeroVironment claims USSOCOM ISR services contract

BAE Systems provides missile warning capability to US Army
BAE Systems has received a $62million contract from the US Army to deliver their 2CAWS.
USSOCOM has awarded AeroVironment a $22 million contract for beyond line of sight (BLOS) ISR services under Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MEUAS) IV acquisition plans.
The contract includes Jump 20 medium UAVs being used by USSOCOM from an undisclosed location, AeroVironment confirmed in a 13 July company statement.
The ISR services include a first SATCOM-enabled UAV for BLOS operations, with contract terms covering a 12-month performance period and multiple follow-on option years for ISR services, according to AeroVironment.
Capabilities of the fixed wing Jump 20 UAV include an endurance of over 14 hours and range of 185km; it is also runway-independent. The system can be set up and operated in less than 60 minutes without launch or recovery equipment.
Additionally, the Jump 20 features a common autopilot and GCS architecture providing, AeroVironment say, a 'highly customisable, modular platform which can be custom-configured to meet operational or customer requirements'.
Shephard Defence Insight also notes that alongside MEUAS IV the aircraft is involved in the US Army's Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) effort.
