Air Warfare

AeroVironment claims USSOCOM ISR services contract

14th July 2021 - 15:17 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The fixed wing Jump 20 will be used by USSOCOM for BLOS ISR operations (Photo: Aerovironment)

Aerovironment has received a new contract from USSOCOM that will include the use of fixed wing Jump 20 UAVs for ISR services.

USSOCOM has awarded AeroVironment a $22 million contract for beyond line of sight (BLOS) ISR services under Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MEUAS) IV acquisition plans.

The contract includes Jump 20 medium UAVs being used by USSOCOM from an undisclosed location, AeroVironment confirmed in a 13 July company statement. 

The ISR services include a first SATCOM-enabled UAV for BLOS operations, with contract terms covering a 12-month performance period and multiple follow-on option years for ISR services, according to AeroVironment.

Capabilities of the fixed wing Jump 20 UAV include an endurance of over 14 hours and range of 185km; it is also runway-independent. The system can be set up and operated in less than 60 minutes without launch or recovery equipment. 

Additionally, the Jump 20 features a common autopilot and GCS architecture providing, AeroVironment say, a 'highly customisable, modular platform which can be custom-configured to meet operational or customer requirements'.

Shephard Defence Insight also notes that alongside MEUAS IV the aircraft is involved in the US Army's Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) effort. 

