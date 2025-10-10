Advances in HALE/MALE systems prove the sky is not the limit for drones
Threat detection and reaction times have never been more important on the battlefield and fleets of high-flying, long-lasting uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) units provide a critical early warning and communications network for modern-day militaries.
For today’s defence industry, client interest in expanding high- and medium-altitude, long-endurance (HALE/MALE) drone fleets is only growing stronger as competition between different geopolitical blocs heats up. The result has been a burst of new releases and industry collaboration as companies team up to benefit from one another’s strengths in different fields of expertise in this highly complex area.
Threat detection upgrades
In June, US-headquartered General Atomics
More from Air Warfare
-
Canada commits to first 16 F-35s with US
Canadian officials have stated that the order for the country’s first 16 jets is progressing, with the remaining 72 F-35 aircraft from Lockheed Martin still under review.
-
Sweden confirms order for four C-390 Millennium aircraft
The firm order also included options for seven more aircraft as part of the joint European procurement for the multi-role aircraft, allowing for potential future European acquisitions.
-
MQ-28A Ghost Bat: Australia’s drone charts the future of loyal wingman UAVs
Boeing Australia’s MQ-28A Ghost Bat stands as the oldest “loyal wingman” currently in development, with potential European opportunity on the horizon for the uncrewed aerial vehicle.