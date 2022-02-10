AAC to develop hybrid-electric sUAS

The HMAR hybrid fuel-electric sUAS. (Photo: AAC)

US-based SME Advanced Aircraft Company will develop the portable HMAR hybrid fuel-electric sUAS for tactical ISR missions.

Advanced Aircraft Company (AAC) has been selected by the USAF AFWERX innovation programme to develop its HAMR hybrid-electric sUAS for tactical long-endurance (3.5h) ISR missions.

AAC will work with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the National Security Innovation Network, using Small Business Innovation Research funding worth an undisclosed amount.

The portable HMAR hybrid fuel-electric sUAS will be launchable in minutes without the need for additional ground infrastructure, AAC announced on 9 February.

‘The system can be disassembled and stored in a single case and easily transported in a conventional civilian or small military vehicle,’ it added.

HAMR incorporates a multi-rotor configuration with a hybrid fuel-electric propulsion system for extended endurance and simultaneous Group 2 EO/IR payload capabilities in two bays.

Operators can choose from a range of commercially available optical or IR cameras and lidar systems in an open modular architecture, AAC added.

A computer-controlled 35cc single-cylinder piston engine drives a generator, which produces up to 2000W in electric power for six brushless electric motors and a backup battery.