AAC to develop hybrid-electric sUAS

Boeing hopes for third time lucky in Canada with CMMA bid
Will the P-8A Poseidon share the same fate as the Super Hornet and Pegasus?
Advanced Aircraft Company (AAC) has been selected by the USAF AFWERX innovation programme to develop its HAMR hybrid-electric sUAS for tactical long-endurance (3.5h) ISR missions.
AAC will work with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the National Security Innovation Network, using Small Business Innovation Research funding worth an undisclosed amount.
The portable HMAR hybrid fuel-electric sUAS will be launchable in minutes without the need for additional ground infrastructure, AAC announced on 9 February.
‘The system can be disassembled and stored in a single case and easily transported in a conventional civilian or small military vehicle,’ it added.
HAMR incorporates a multi-rotor configuration with a hybrid fuel-electric propulsion system for extended endurance and simultaneous Group 2 EO/IR payload capabilities in two bays.
Operators can choose from a range of commercially available optical or IR cameras and lidar systems in an open modular architecture, AAC added.
A computer-controlled 35cc single-cylinder piston engine drives a generator, which produces up to 2000W in electric power for six brushless electric motors and a backup battery.
Will the P-8A Poseidon share the same fate as the Super Hornet and Pegasus?
With the battle for the UK's New Medium Helicopter well underway, the question is, can it meet an in-service date of 2025 and what are the implications for UK plc?
Brazil had almost halved its KC-390 order from 28 aircraft to 15, but now it requires 22 in line with new 'budget conditions' for the Brazilian Air Force.
Chinese continues its strong presence on the international UCAV market, with new models coming on stream. However, not all its customers remain enamoured with their Chinese-bought UCAVs.
The 2014 annexation of Crimea shocked the international community and now, less than a decade later, all eyes are back on Ukraine as Russian forces surround the nation.
Development of the AARGM-ER continues with its second successful test flight.