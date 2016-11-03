Zhuhai 2016: China extends Wing Loong family
Two hitherto unknown fixed-wing Wing Loong UAVs were unveiled at the 11th Zhuhai Air Show being held from 1-6 November in southern China.
The Wing Loong (Pterodactyl) is now a family with four different variants: the Wing Loong 1, 1-D, 2 and 3, according to literature provided by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
The original Wing Loong 1, revealed in 2012 at the Singapore Air Show, is a tactical medium-altitude and long-endurance (MALE) multi-role UAV with an endurance of 20 hours, range of 200km and a payload capability of two 50kg air-to-ground bombs or missiles.
The Wing Loong
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
IAI's BlueWhale uncrewed submarine to join NATO’s Dynamic Messenger exercise
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announces that its autonomous BlueWhale uncrewed submarine will participate in the NATO Dynamic Messenger exercise, in an effort to demonstrate its capabilities in the maritime sector.
-
NATO uncrewed maritime exercise under way off the coast of Portugal
Twenty-five navies, eight NATO entities and more than thirty companies and universities are currently involved in Robotic Experimentation Prototyping Augmented by Maritime Unmanned Systems Exercise 2023 (REPMUS 23), held off the coast of Portugal until 29 September.
-
DSEI 2023: SpearUAV rolls out drone launcher system for submarines
Israeli UAS developer SpearUAV introduced a submarine-launched capsule option for its Viper 750 UAV at DSEI 2023.
-
Ukraine shows combat-tested armament at DSEI 2023
The Ukrainian pavilion at DSEI 2023, organised by state-owned Spetstechnoexport, exhibited several indigenous combat-tested systems, including UAVs, USVs and an evacuation vehicle.
-
DSEI: Milrem displays new versions of THeMIS and reveals plans for larger UGV
Milrem Robotics has now supplied more than 100 of its Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) hybrid UGVs including approximately 15 for service in Ukraine. Lessons learned are continuing to inform the platform’s development, according to the company.
-
Leonardo and UK MoD unveil rotary-wing UAS at DSEI 2023
The design selected for the Rotary Wing Uncrewed Autonomous System is best suited for maritime operations.