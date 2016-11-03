To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Zhuhai 2016: China extends Wing Loong family

3rd November 2016 - 14:08 GMT | by Wendell Minnick in Zhuhai

Two hitherto unknown fixed-wing Wing Loong UAVs were unveiled at the 11th Zhuhai Air Show being held from 1-6 November in southern China.

The Wing Loong (Pterodactyl) is now a family with four different variants: the Wing Loong 1, 1-D, 2 and 3, according to literature provided by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The original Wing Loong 1, revealed in 2012 at the Singapore Air Show, is a tactical medium-altitude and long-endurance (MALE) multi-role UAV with an endurance of 20 hours, range of 200km and a payload capability of two 50kg air-to-ground bombs or missiles.

The Wing Loong

Wendell Minnick

Author

Wendell Minnick

Wendell Minnick (顏文德) was Shephard's Senior Asia Correspondent throughout 2017 and 2018. Wendell is an …

Read full bio

