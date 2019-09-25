XTEK to support ADF Wasp AE UAS

XTEK has received a contract to provide repairs, maintenance and support services for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) fleet of Wasp All Environment (AE) small UAS.

Announced by the Australian Department of Defence, the contract will run for an initial three years. It includes options to extend through to 2026, with an anticipated value of up to $5 million per year.

The support services include procurement of spare parts, training, maintenance and repairs – including electronics and composite repairs – with work to be carried out at XTEK’s repair and maintenance facility in Canberra.

The ADF has received 59 Wasp AE small UAS to date, with a further 20 scheduled to arrive in 2020.