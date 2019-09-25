XTEK to support ADF Wasp AE UAS
XTEK has received a contract to provide repairs, maintenance and support services for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) fleet of Wasp All Environment (AE) small UAS.
Announced by the Australian Department of Defence, the contract will run for an initial three years. It includes options to extend through to 2026, with an anticipated value of up to $5 million per year.
The support services include procurement of spare parts, training, maintenance and repairs – including electronics and composite repairs – with work to be carried out at XTEK’s repair and maintenance facility in Canberra.
The ADF has received 59 Wasp AE small UAS to date, with a further 20 scheduled to arrive in 2020.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
US Navy foresees an uncrewed future for its surface and underwater fleet
The service has been conducting various procurement and development efforts to integrate unmanned surface and underwater vehicles into its inventory.
-
Ready for the race: Air separation drone swarms vs. air defence systems
As the dynamics of aerial combat rapidly evolve, Chinese scientists have engineered a sophisticated air separation drone model that can fragment into up to six drones, each capable of executing distinct battlefield roles and challenging the efficacy of current anti-drone defences such as the UK’s Dragonfire laser system.
-
Israel’s MALE UAVs ‘must adapt’ to Iranian-made air defences
Advancements in air defence technologies have begun to reshape aerial combat dynamics in the Middle East, as illustrated by recent events involving the Israeli Air Force and Hezbollah.
-
Hundreds more UAS sent to Ukraine forces with thousands more on the way
Both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war have been using UAS for effective low-cost attacks, as well as impactful web and social media footage. Thousands more have now been committed to Ukrainian forces.
-
AI and software companies selected for US Army Robotic Combat Vehicle subsystems
The US Army has intentions to develop light, medium and heavy variants of the Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) as part of the branche’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle family.