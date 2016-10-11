To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Watching over the water

11th October 2016 - 11:44 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

RSS

The Royal Navy’s Unmanned Warrior event is already in full swing and Thales has demonstrated the Watchkeeper UAV in a maritime environment for the first time. 

The company is delivering Watchkeeper to the UK MoD, specifically the army, and is expecting full operational capability to commence in March 2017. 

This latest demonstration, held on 5 and 6 October, showed it could be utilised by the Royal Navy and expand away from the Watchkeeper’s primary role as a land surveillance craft. 

According to Chris Skinner, UAS Systems Architect at Thales, the Royal Navy was very keen to have Watchkeeper as part of the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Beth Maundrill

Author

Beth Maundrill

Beth is Deputy Editor - Land at Shephard Media, managing coverage across all formats of …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us