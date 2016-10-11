Watching over the water

The Royal Navy’s Unmanned Warrior event is already in full swing and Thales has demonstrated the Watchkeeper UAV in a maritime environment for the first time.

The company is delivering Watchkeeper to the UK MoD, specifically the army, and is expecting full operational capability to commence in March 2017.

This latest demonstration, held on 5 and 6 October, showed it could be utilised by the Royal Navy and expand away from the Watchkeeper’s primary role as a land surveillance craft.

According to Chris Skinner, UAS Systems Architect at Thales, the Royal Navy was very keen to have Watchkeeper as part of the