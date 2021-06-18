USN issues Blackjack and ScanEagle contract modification

An RQ-21A Blackjack launch in November 2020 at the Canon Air Defense Complex in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo: USMC/Lance Cpl John Hall)

​Insitu will provide aircraft and services to support the USN and FMS operators of the RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle.

Boeing company Insitu is to provide additional RQ-21A Blackjack and ScanEagle UASs, support equipment and spares for the USN and FMS customers, the DoD announced on 17 June.

Work on the $12.51 million contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command is due for completion in June 2022.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the ScanEagle maritime ISR platform has been exported to 17 countries as far afield as Cameroon and Vietnam, while it has been in USN service since 2005.

Canada and Poland are among the countries to acquire the RQ-21 via the FMS process.

The DoD budget request for FY2022 states that the USN previously procured a total of 95 Blackjacks and plans to procure another three in FY2022; this breaks down to 48 replacement vehicles and 50 complete systems.

The USMC procured 12 replacement units, the latest five of which were in FY2021.

Therefore, in total, the USA has procured a total of 110 RQ-21A Blackjack units.