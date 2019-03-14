USMC looks to buy Reaper UAVs

The USMC wants to begin buying a handful of MQ-9A Reaper UAVs in FY2020 to meet an ‘urgent operational need,’ according to a US Navy Department budget official.

‘We plan to transition this to a programme of record once we complete the programme validation process,’ said R Adm Randy Crites, deputy assistant secretary of the navy for budget, who briefed reporters at the Pentagon on 12 March on the department’s recently unveiled FY2020 budget request.

Budget documents show the USMC intends to buy a total of six Reapers; three in FY2020 and three in FY2021.

Lawmakers have urged the USMC