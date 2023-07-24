USAF successfully flies Angry Kitten jamming pod on MQ-9 UAV
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has released details of the first flight of an Angry Kitten ALQ-167 EW countermeasure pod on a GA-ASI MQ-9A Reaper UAV.
The USAF conducted the flight on 27 April using a pod supplied by the Georgia Tech Research Institute. GA-ASI integrated the pod in less than nine months at no cost to the air force by using a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.
The USAF plans to continue flying with Angry Kitten pods over the next 12 to 24 months to develop the best tactics, techniques and procedures to leverage EW capability on other DoD aircraft such as F-16s.
Adding the pod to a Reaper UAV would be a substantial improvement in capability for a platform largely used for reconnaissance and attack. The platform is in use or planned for use with eight countries and while an older design, first entering service in 2006, future use is set to continue out as far as 2045.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
Turkish delight in Saudi drone deal
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a deal to purchase Akinci UAVs from Turkey’s Baykar in a significant boon for Ankara.
More Black Hornet UAVs bound for Ukraine as part of Norway order
Teledyne FLIR Defense will supply Black Hornet 3 nano-UAVs to Ukraine, as part of a Norway MoD order. The pocket-sized drones provide crucial reconnaissance capabilities.
Northrop reveals details of offer for DARPA ANCILLARY VTOL UAS programme
Northrop Grumman will design an autonomous VTOL aircraft system for DARPA, capable of operating from navy ships at sea. The ANCILLARY program aims to enhance long endurance and expeditionary capabilities.
XLUUV towed array trials pave the way for autonomous anti-submarine warfare
SEA, MSubs and Sonardyne conducted trials integrating uncrewed anti-submarine warfare systems using the MSubs Extra Large Uncrewed Vehicle and SEA KraitArray towed array, opening the door to potential autonomous ASW capabilities.
US Army awards Rheinmetall and GDLS nearly $1.6 billion for next phase of OMFV programme
The detailed design and prototype build and testing phases will involve the delivery of up to 11 prototype vehicles.
UMS Skeldar equips V-200 UAV with Hydronalix USV
At Modern Day Marine, drone-maker UMS Skeldar and Hydronalix announced a cooperation agreement to equip the V-200 rotary-UAS with the latter’s uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).