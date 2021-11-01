USAF issues three UAS contract modifications

Orbital signs MoU with Skyways
Orbital UAV expects to play a part in a USN unmanned cargo transportation programme.
The USAF on 28-29 October awarded Northrop Grumman a series of contract modifications totalling more than $438 million for repair, sustainment and logistical support for RQ-4B Global Hawk and MQ-4C Triton UASs.
Under the contract — a $298.19 million modification from the Air Force Sustainment Center — the DoD announced that Northop Grumman will provide engineering services and repair services for ‘common items’ on both the RQ-4B and MQ-4C Triton, specifically the UAV itself, multiple sensor packages, the mission control element and the launch and recovery element.
Work is expected to be completed by 31 December 2027.
The DoD announced another contract modification with the same scope on 29 October. Northrop Grumman will complete work on this $31.03 million deal by 31 December 2021.
Meanwhile, Northrop Grumman will provide a second year of contractor logistics support (until 29 February 2024) for the RQ-4B under a $108.84 million contract modification, which also includes support for South Korean Global Hawks with $22.89 million of FMS funding.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense is increasingly focused on counter-UAS technologies, notably through its KuRFS radar and Coyote family of effectors.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense has developed a set of enabling technologies and customisable systems for the counter-UAS (C-UAS) mission.
GA-ASI joins Kratos in R&D effort for the Off-Board Sensing Station programme.
Why has Russia reacted so tepidly to the first use of a Turkish-supplied combat drone against its proxy forces in eastern Ukraine?
Long-standing partnership between High Eye and UAV Navigation continues with VECTOR-600 premium autopilot.