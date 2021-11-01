To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USAF issues three UAS contract modifications

1st November 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Northrop Grumman is providing contractor logistics support for RQ-4B Global Hawks operated by the Republic of Korea Air Force. (Photo: US Embassy, Soeul)

Northrop Grumman benefits from a burst of RQ-4B and MQ-4C contract activity.

The USAF on 28-29 October awarded Northrop Grumman a series of contract modifications totalling more than $438 million for repair, sustainment and logistical support for RQ-4B Global Hawk and MQ-4C Triton UASs.

Under the contract — a $298.19 million modification from the Air Force Sustainment Center — the DoD announced that Northop Grumman will provide engineering services and repair services for ‘common items’ on both the RQ-4B and MQ-4C Triton, specifically the UAV itself, multiple sensor packages, the mission control element and the launch and recovery element.

Work is expected to be completed by 31 December 2027.

The DoD announced another contract modification with the same scope on 29 October. Northrop Grumman will complete work on this $31.03 million deal by 31 December 2021.

Meanwhile, Northrop Grumman will provide a second year of contractor logistics support (until 29 February 2024) for the RQ-4B under a $108.84 million contract modification, which also includes support for South Korean Global Hawks with $22.89 million of FMS funding.

