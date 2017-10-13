US Navy’s COBRA system achieves IOC
The US Navy AN/DVS-1 Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) airborne mine detection system has achieved Initial Operational Capability (IOC), Navsea announced on 10 October.
The COBRA system can be deployed onboard the US Navy's MQ-8 Fire Scout UAS. It is designed to help detect and localise minefields and obstacles when flown over a beach zone area.
The Block I version of COBRA completed the first phase of initial operational test and evaluation on board the MQ-8B Fire Scout UAS.
COBRA is in low-rate initial production. The system has completed a series of developmental tests at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida and Webster Field, Maryland, since late in 2016.
COBRA’s next test will be on board a littoral combat ship (LCS) equipped with a full mine countermeasure (MCM) mission package (MP). The MCM MP includes the MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter with a 23-person aviation detachment.
During the sea trial, COBRA will fly various missions over beaches, while demonstrating system suitability for operating from the LCS.
