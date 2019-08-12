US Navy selects Fusion UUV
The US Navy has selected Strategic Robotic Systems’ (SRS’) Fusion unmanned underwater vehicle as its future explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the company announced on 9 August.
The SRS Fusion is a next generation, expeditionary-capable, compact, remotely operated underwater system. The system is battery powered with an ultra-compact footprint, rapid setup and extended excursion capability. Advanced supervisory control, expandable payload bay and advanced intuitiveness combine to enhance the user’s field readiness.
While primarily developed for EOD, Fusion can also carry out a variety of roles in both the defence and security domains, including very shallow water, littoral mine counter measures, lost object search, hull survey, damage assessment and casualty recovery.
Fusion has undergone testing by the US Navy to determine its suitability for EOD missions, including empirically led trials and reliability/maintenance assessment. Fusion was evaluated to verify its simplicity of deployment, ease of operation and mission execution capabilities. The evaluation team comprised technical experts, field operators, trainers and EOD specialists.
Deliveries will begin in the third quarter of 2019, and the contract will run for five years.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
India sends newly assembled MALE UAVs to Israel
All three main branches of the Indian Armed Forces have been looking to enhance the number UAVs in their inventory.
-
BAE Systems buys Malloy heavy lift drone company
The acquisition of UAS company Malloy Aeronautics indicated BAE Systems' commitment to advancing its autonomous portfolio.
-
US approves sale of MQ-9Bs to India
The US Government’s approval for the sale of 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAS to India has begun paving the way for the nation to conclude its tri-service acquisition, ending years of delays.
-
US Air Force enlists top five contenders for CCA wingmen programme: here are the details
The US Air Force's flagship Collaborative Combat Aircraft programme has marked a significant step towards advanced uncrewed aviation, with contracts awarded to five companies.
-
UAE orders 200 EDGE uncrewed cargo and ISR helicopters
The UAE has awarded a substantial contract to EDGE Group for 200 uncrewed helicopters at UMEX 2024.
-
Bayraktar TB3 makes international debut at UMEX
Baykar has debuted its Bayraktar TB3 combat drone at UMEX in the UAE, presenting potential armament options, including Emirati EDGE weapon systems.