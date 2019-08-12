To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy selects Fusion UUV

12th August 2019 - 08:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Navy has selected Strategic Robotic Systems’ (SRS’) Fusion unmanned underwater vehicle as its future explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the company announced on 9 August.

The SRS Fusion is a next generation, expeditionary-capable, compact, remotely operated underwater system. The system is battery powered with an ultra-compact footprint, rapid setup and extended excursion capability. Advanced supervisory control, expandable payload bay and advanced intuitiveness combine to enhance the user’s field readiness.  

While primarily developed for EOD, Fusion can also carry out a variety of roles in both the defence and security domains, including very shallow water, littoral mine counter measures, lost object search, hull survey, damage assessment and casualty recovery.

Fusion has undergone testing by the US Navy to determine its suitability for EOD missions, including empirically led trials and reliability/maintenance assessment. Fusion was evaluated to verify its simplicity of deployment, ease of operation and mission execution capabilities. The evaluation team comprised technical experts, field operators, trainers and EOD specialists.

Deliveries will begin in the third quarter of 2019, and the contract will run for five years.

