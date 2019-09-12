US Navy releases Large Unmanned Surface Vessel RfP
The US Navy released the Request for Proposal (RfP) for its first block of Large Unmanned Surface Vessels (LUSVs), on 5 September.
The navy is seeking multiple conceptual designs from industry that integrate common Government Furnished Equipment systems with commercially derived platforms in order to mature specifications and cost estimates to inform the detail design and construction RfPs.
LUSVs of this configuration will be procured starting in 2021 with competitive detail design and construction contract awards.
According to the navy, the LUSV is primarily focused on affordably expanding afloat strike and anti-surface warfare capacity in support of manned surface combatants. The vessel will be capable of autonomous navigation, International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea compliant manoeuvring, and machinery operation with operators in the loop (controlling remotely) or on the loop (prompted action). All weapons employment will be commanded remotely by manned vessels or control stations.
A draft LUSV performance specification was released in June and the navy has sought feedback from industry in order to inform the RfPs.
