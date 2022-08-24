To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy receives over 40 industry responses to FVL Maritime Strike RFI

24th August 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

The US Navy's MQ-8C Fire Scout UAV is expected to retire in the 2030s. (Photo: US Navy)

Industry interest in the US Navy's Future Vertical Lift Maritime Strike programme has been overwhelming with more than 40 expressions of interest.

Over 40 aircraft manufacturers and subsystem suppliers have responded to a US Navy Future Vertical Lift Maritime Strike (FVL MS) RFI.

Such a high level of interest suggests the search for a family of crewed and uncrewed systems to eventually replace Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk helicopters and Northrop Grumman MQ-8C Fire Scout UAVs, when they reach the end of their service life in the 2030s, will be fiercely competitive.

‘The information provided [by industry manufacturers and suppliers] included survivability as a key aspect to combating future threats, in addition to all mission capabilities to support the projected needs,’ said Megan Wasel,

