US approves sale of MQ-9Bs to India

1st February 2024 - 17:26 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The Indian MQ-9B procurement will comprise the three main services of the Indian Armed Forces. (Photo: GA-ASI)

The US Government’s approval for the sale of 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAS to India has begun paving the way for the nation to conclude its tri-service acquisition, ending years of delays.

The US Government has approved the FMS for India to buy 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAS for approximately US$4 billion.

If approved by the US Congress, India would receive various communications systems, Hellfire missiles, bombs, ground control stations and related equipment alongside the aircraft.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, India has been examining the prospect of procuring the MQ-9A Reaper and later the MQ-9Bs from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) since 2016. In 2020, the Indian MoD revealed plans for a tri-service acquisition of 30 units, of which 10 would be sent to each of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian

