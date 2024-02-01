US approves sale of MQ-9Bs to India
The US Government has approved the FMS for India to buy 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAS for approximately US$4 billion.
If approved by the US Congress, India would receive various communications systems, Hellfire missiles, bombs, ground control stations and related equipment alongside the aircraft.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, India has been examining the prospect of procuring the MQ-9A Reaper and later the MQ-9Bs from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) since 2016. In 2020, the Indian MoD revealed plans for a tri-service acquisition of 30 units, of which 10 would be sent to each of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
US Air Force enlists top five contenders for CCA wingmen programme: here are the details
The US Air Force's flagship Collaborative Combat Aircraft programme has marked a significant step towards advanced uncrewed aviation, with contracts awarded to five companies.
-
UAE orders 200 EDGE uncrewed cargo and ISR helicopters
The UAE has awarded a substantial contract to EDGE Group for 200 uncrewed helicopters at UMEX 2024.
-
Bayraktar TB3 makes international debut at UMEX
Baykar has debuted its Bayraktar TB3 combat drone at UMEX in the UAE, presenting potential armament options, including Emirati EDGE weapon systems.
-
Milrem to supply large armed UGVs under a $200 million deal with the UAE
Milrem's Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) hybrid UGV features a modular design and open architecture which allows it to be reconfigured to serve as a transportation, weapons, reconnaissance or IED detection platform.
-
Royal Navy uncrewed aircraft trial marks European first
UK flight test sees largest unmanned aircraft take off from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: Chinese AR-2000 large ship-borne UAV makes debut
CATIC have displayed its new AR-2000 drone at Dubai Airshow 2023, emphasising ship-based capabilities with PLA already purchasing.