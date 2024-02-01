US approves sale of MQ-9Bs to India

The US Government has approved the FMS for India to buy 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAS for approximately US$4 billion.

If approved by the US Congress, India would receive various communications systems, Hellfire missiles, bombs, ground control stations and related equipment alongside the aircraft.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, India has been examining the prospect of procuring the MQ-9A Reaper and later the MQ-9Bs from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) since 2016. In 2020, the Indian MoD revealed plans for a tri-service acquisition of 30 units, of which 10 would be sent to each of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian