Unmanned systems support peacekeeping rehearsals in China

Chinese experimentation with unmanned equipment is extending to peacekeeping operations to understand the practical applications and benefits of such systems.

For example, as part of the multinational peacekeeping exercise Shared Destiny 2021, a variety of unmanned equipment was operated. The exercise took place at multiple military training ranges, including the People’s Liberation Army’s Queshan Combined Tactical Training Base in Henan Province.

A variety of unmanned equipment was put to the test, including wheeled UGVs, medium-sized Calibre explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robots, small EOD robots and UAVs.

Multiple UAVs were equipped with detectors and used to carry out battlefield ...