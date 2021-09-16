Unmanned systems support peacekeeping rehearsals in China

Raytheon UK comes to DSEI laser focused (Studio)
Raytheon UK has been awarded a demonstrator contract to provide a High-Energy Laser Weapon System to the UK Ministry of Defence.
Chinese experimentation with unmanned equipment is extending to peacekeeping operations to understand the practical applications and benefits of such systems.
For example, as part of the multinational peacekeeping exercise Shared Destiny 2021, a variety of unmanned equipment was operated. The exercise took place at multiple military training ranges, including the People’s Liberation Army’s Queshan Combined Tactical Training Base in Henan Province.
A variety of unmanned equipment was put to the test, including wheeled UGVs, medium-sized Calibre explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robots, small EOD robots and UAVs.
Multiple UAVs were equipped with detectors and used to carry out battlefield ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Raytheon UK has been awarded a demonstrator contract to provide a High-Energy Laser Weapon System to the UK Ministry of Defence.
Improvements to the counter-drone system centre on improved C2 software and drone detection radar.
NAVAIR has announced more test success for the MQ-25 Stingray unmanned refueller.
A company official has confirmed the engagement cycle of the Kargu-2, which keeps a human in the loop during attacks on targets.
Brunei will be able to monitor its maritime territory with its new UAV capability obtained from the US.
The agreement will help bring greater platform autonomy to UAV Factory’s platforms.