Uncrewed defence systems set to hyperscale with launch of Arsenal platform

Anduril Industries has secured US$1.5 billion of funding to develop hyperscale defence manufacturing.

As the defence industry pivots ever more towards uncrewed collaborative systems, with a $14 billion drone market in 2023 expected to grow to more than $35.6 billion by 2030, the US Air Force (USAF) has turned to the question of how to build the next generation of systems that are both uncrewed and able to work collaboratively with existing crewed air defence systems. Part of the solution to that question lies in creating vastly more uncrewed systems by shifting from a piecemeal production basis to a hyperscale, mass production