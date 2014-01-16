Unclear future for UK UAVs

A series of critical decisions has yet to be made regarding the future direction of the UK MoD's UAS/RPAS strategy, according to armed forces minister Mark Francois.

Speaking to the media at RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire on 15 January, Francois referred to ongoing decision-making processes involving the Taranis UCAV; the Anglo-French MALE development programme; Scavenger requirements; and the MoD's family of small UAS.

Discussing the Taranis programme, which sources confirmed to Shephard had completed initial flight tests in Australia before the New Year, Francois said: 'Taranis represents quite a giant leap forward in technology terms but it is still a programme